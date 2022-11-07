The challenge
A leading global provider of products, systems and services to the oil and gas industry supports 22,000 employees through an IT service desk. It handles incidents and service requests, along with user communications, at the instances of outages and planned changes to services. Employees rely on traditional channels, including phone, email and web, to communicate with the IT service desk and this results in an inefficient customer support process. Increased call volume was one of the major issues for the energy provider’s IT service desk, as was the IT self-service portal’s lack of interactive content, a knowledge base and self-help capabilities.