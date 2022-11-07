Our approach

The Cognizant team analyzed the client’s need to move from its existing legacy IT support system and recommended a next-generation digital support channel, based on artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, that would address core end-user experience issues. The proposed transition would also help the company promote and implement self-help capabilities.

Redirecting service desk communications from traditional and costly contact channels to a virtual assistant (VA) increased the energy provider's efficiency and productivity. Our team worked to identify opportunities where end-users' IT issues could be resolved through self-help capabilities using the WorkNEXT AI-powered service desk offering. This offering provides an integrated VA powered by AI, natural language understanding and machine learning. We integrated the VA with the client's intranet portal, so when a user poses a question to it, the VA refers to the knowledge management (KM) repository and provides solutions. This digital experience is made available across self-help solutions, guides and instructions to resolve common IT issues.