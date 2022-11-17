Process automation solutions

Skip to main content Skip to footer
As an implementation partner, we will guide your automation system from concept to production, providing lifecycle management and support for long-term success and efficiency.

Boost manufacturing yield with flexible and compliant automation solutions

Our 25-year experience in process automation and life sciences industry expertise enable us to deliver value across the entire lifecycle. We work with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies to ensure seamless execution of automation projects.
Our commitment to delivering best-in-class automation solutions has led to our clients winning ISPE “Facility of the Year” awards three years in a row. We pride ourselves on completing projects on time, within budget and with a focus on delivering speed to value for our clients.
By partnering with us, clients can maximize their digital automation strategies in line with Manufacturing 4.0 initiatives, yielding process efficiency, error reduction, increased control, quality assurance and cost savings.
Start automation projects right
Our teams have extensive expertise in recipe optimization, alarms and efficient manufacturing operations. We offer comprehensive OT cybersecurity assessments and design robust OT infrastructures.

Align automation program delivery to industry standards
We design and build full turn-key digital automation systems aligned with ISA-88 and GAMP 5 guidelines. Our solutions encompass industrial input/output (IO), digital control systems and OT infrastructure.

Enhance system performance
Our onsite/offsite services enable effective management and control of production systems. Additionally, our remote 24/7 manufacturing OT support services offer incident triage, functional escalation and resolution.

Meet quality and validation standards
We offer GMP-compliant automation system implementation and provide continuous quality and validation support throughout lifecycles. Our audit-ready systems ensure compliance and optimal performance.

Cognizant life sciences manufacturing services

IT-OT Consultancy

Leverage over 2,000+ world-class IT-OT consultants working across manufacturing and labs, to ensure your digital technologies align with and effectively meet your business objectives. Our expertise spans corporate programs, digital strategies, and roadmaps to manufacturing systems concepts, design, and compliance.

System Integration

Access extensive support throughout the entire project integration process, covering planning, design, build, testing and qualification. Drive seamless, on-time and within-budget project implementations while meeting your business requirements. Count on our expertise to execute your projects successfully, enabling digital transformation and enhancing patient health.

Site Services

Boost manufacturing uptime and audit readiness with our high-touch support services. Manage OT, manufacturing IT and QC lab system lifecycle for peak compliance. Cognizant delivers a comprehensive range of site services, and our tailored solutions handle all manufacturing support requirements, whether onsite or offsite.

Thought leadership

IT-OT convergence, advanced analytics and AI, powered by a "connected by intent" mindset

Explore how these technologies are driving evolution in the biopharma sector for the new digital age.

Enhancing data infrastructure in manufacturing with process analytical technologies (PAT)

Read how using PAT data effectively in manufacturing provides real-time operational insights for better control, higher yields, purity and shorter cycle times.

How digital twin technology can benefit life sciences manufacturing

Digital twin technology offers life sciences manufacturers a promising solution to streamline processes and improve data quality and integrity. Read our blog to find out more.

Whitepapers

Industry 4.0

Revolutionizing life sciences manufacturing through connected systems and data

OT Cyber Security

Ensuring business resiliency in life sciences manufacturing 4.0

Streamlining Computer System Validation (CSV)

A risk-based approach for life sciences manufacturing and labs

Data Egress—Connecting the cloud

Unlocking advanced analytics for the life sciences industry

BROCHURE

Process automation solutions

Supporting your digital objectives through improved visualization, control and quality.

Leadership

Gaurav Marya

Life Sciences SBU Head & Global Head of Health Sciences M&A, Cognizant

Jim Lehane

AVP Head of Life Sciences Manufacturing

