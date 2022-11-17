Skip to main content Skip to footer
Speed operational insights
Optimize operations with ODIN, integrating real-time historian data with cloud and AI/ML platforms. Correlate data with Event Frame Linker and simplify data catalog distribution and synchronization with AF Template Synchronizer.

Improve manufacturing processes
Monitor and configure plant alarms with ARM. Visualize trends, identify waste and optimize operations with Carbon Cost Control. Increase throughput, cut costs and optimize production with Batch Cost Analyzer.

Solve operational needs
Streamline CPV with automated monitoring and validation. Ensure compliance, perform data analysis and generate reports. ALM offers a framework for procedures, work instructions, design documentation and electronic test libraries.

Accelerate product development
LIVEPOINT offers a secure and scalable platform for the analysis of business and process data. The comprehensive AVEVA data integration library includes advanced capabilities and native support for legacy components like PI Batch.

Enhance efficiency
Simplify testing plan configuration and ensure hardware compliance with our web-based UI. Enjoy fully configurable specifications, alerting, process flow, reason code gathering, electronic signatures, audit trails and reporting.

Improve operations with add-on tools
Monitor column performance with HETP in real time using existing historian data. Achieve efficient condition-based maintenance and automatically create measurement documents and maintenance orders in SAP.

Cognizant life sciences manufacturing services

IT-OT Consultancy

Leverage over 2,000+ world-class IT-OT consultants working across manufacturing and labs, to ensure your digital technologies align with and effectively meet your business objectives. Our expertise spans corporate programs, digital strategies, and roadmaps to manufacturing systems concepts, design, and compliance.

System Integration

Access extensive support throughout the entire project integration process, covering planning, design, build, testing and qualification. Drive seamless, on-time and within-budget project implementations while meeting your business requirements. Count on our expertise to execute your projects successfully, enabling digital transformation and enhancing patient health.

Site Services

Boost manufacturing uptime and audit readiness with our high-touch support services. Manage OT, manufacturing IT and QC lab system lifecycle for peak compliance. Cognizant delivers a comprehensive range of site services, and our tailored solutions handle all manufacturing support requirements, whether onsite or offsite.

Thought leadership

IT-OT convergence, advanced analytics and AI, powered by a "connected by intent" mindset

Explore how these technologies are driving evolution in the biopharma sector for the new digital age.

Enhancing data infrastructure in manufacturing with process analytical technologies (PAT)

Read how using PAT data effectively in manufacturing provides real-time operational insights for better control, higher yields, purity and shorter cycle times.

How digital twin technology can benefit life sciences manufacturing

Digital twin technology offers life sciences manufacturers a promising solution to streamline processes and improve data quality and integrity. Read our blog to find out more.

Whitepapers

Industry 4.0

Revolutionizing life sciences manufacturing through connected systems and data

OT Cyber Security

Ensuring business resiliency in life sciences manufacturing 4.0

Streamlining Computer System Validation (CSV)

A risk-based approach for life sciences manufacturing and labs

Data Egress—Connecting the cloud

Unlocking advanced analytics for the life sciences industry

Leadership

Gaurav Marya

Life Sciences SBU Head & Global Head of Health Sciences M&A, Cognizant

Jim Lehane

AVP, Head of Life Sciences Manufacturing

