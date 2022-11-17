Digitally transform manufacturing with our software products and accelerators Meet your operational intelligence needs with our range of off-the-shelf and custom-built solutions. Explore our visualization products to simplify, streamline and optimize processes for enhanced efficiency, higher productivity and greater cost savings. Acquire contextual data and accelerate operational insights using our data integration solutions. Leverage ready-made business process solutions to address your operational intelligence challenges. Our cutting-edge technologies can help you empower developer teams and accelerate product development. Improve content performance with this comprehensive offering.