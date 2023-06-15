State Licensing
Cognizant Mortgage Services Corporation
Current Licenses as of March 1, 2023
NMLS # 1687735 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org)
Cognizant Mortgage Services Corporation (CMSC) provides end-to-end and component based mortgage solutions to deliver differentiated outcomes to the mortgage industry. CMSC is a verified financial service provider by Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System and Registry. CMSC complies with the Secure and Fair Enforcement for Mortgage Licensing Act (S.A.F.E. Act) and other Federal regulations.
|License Name
|License Number
|AK Mortgage Broker/Lender License
|AK1687735
|AL Consumer Credit License
|22532
|AR Collection Agency License
|5737
|AR Combination of Mortgage Broker, Mortgage Banker and/or Mortgage Servicer Licenses
|115612
|AZ Collection Agency License
|950907
|AZ Mortgage Broker License
|1004426
CA - DBO Residential Mortgage Lending Act License
|41DBO-95722
|CO Mortgage Company Registration
|-
|CT Consumer Collection Agency License
|CCA-1687735
|CT Exempt Company Registration
|ER-1687735
|CT Mortgage Servicer License
|MS-1687735
|DC Mortgage Dual Authority License
|MLB1687735
|DE Broker License
|25824
|FL Consumer Collection Agency
|CCA9904748
|FL Mortgage Lender Servicer License
|MLD1746
|GA Mortgage Lender License/Registration
|60340
|HI Collection Agency License
|COLA-756
|HI Mortgage Loan Originator Company License
|HI-1687735
|HI Mortgage Servicer License
|MS228
|IA Debt Collector Notification
|-
|IA Mortgage Banker License
|2019-0031
|ID Collection Agency License
|CCA-10422
|ID Mortgage Broker/Lender License
|MBL-2081687735
|ID Regulated Lender License
|RRL-10494
|IL Residential Mortgage License
|MB.6761404
|IN Collection Agency License
|1687735
|IN Loan Broker License
|1687735
|IN Mortgage Lending License
|51379
|KS Mortgage Company License
|MC.0025561
|KY Mortgage Company License
|MC700172
|LA Residential Mortgage Lending License
|-
|LA Collection Agency Registration
|-
|MA Debt Collector License
|DC1687735
|MA Exempt Company Registration
|ER1687735
|MD Mortgage Lender License
|06-23716
|ME Debt Collector License
|DCL15130
|ME Servicer License
|SVR15062
|ME Supervised Lender License
|1687735
|MI 1st Mortgage Broker, Lender, and Servicer License
|FL0022113
|MI 2nd Mortgage Broker, Lender, and Servicer License
|SR0022112
|MN Collection Agency License
|40682785
|MN Residential Mortgage Originator License
|MN-MO-1687735
|MO Company License
|19-2392-S
|MS Mortgage Lender License
|1687735
|MT Mortgage Broker License
|1687735
|MT Mortgage Servicer License
|1687735
|NC Mortgage Origination Support Registration
|R-186538
|NC Mortgage Servicer License
|S-186539
|NC Collection Agency License
|119507857
|ND Collection Agency License
|CA103676
|ND Money Broker License
|MB103675
|NE Mortgage Banker License
|-
|NE Collection Agency License
|1689
|NH Mortgage Servicer License
|22315-MS
|NH Mortgage Broker License
|22272-MBR
|NJ Collection Agency Bond
|16859
|NJ Residential Mortgage Broker License
|-
|NJ RMLA-Licensed Mortgage Servicer Registration
|-
|NM Mortgage Loan Company License
|-
|NM Collection Agency License
|2719
|NV Mortgage Servicer License
|4936
|NV Exempt Company Registration
|5329
|NY Buffalo Collection Agency License
|CAG19-10050940
|NYC Collection Agency License
|2093082-DCA
|OH Residential Mortgage Lending Act (RMLA) Certificate of Registration
|RM.804373.000
|OH Third Party Processing and/or Underwriting Company Exemption
|TP.670033.000
|OK Mortgage Broker License
|MB012081
|OK Mortgage Lender License
|ML012972
|OR Collection Agency Registration
|50287
|OR Mortgage Lender License
|ML-5664
|OR Mortgage Servicer License
|MS-138
|PA Mortgage Broker License
|73017
|PA Mortgage Servicer License
|81033
|RI Debt Collector Registration
|20193851DC
|RI Loan Broker License
|20193763LB
|RI Third Party Loan Servicer License
|20193764LS
|SC Mortgage Lender Servicer License
|MLS - 1687735
|SD Mortgage Lender License
|ML.05229
|TN Mortgage License
|177483
|TX Collection Bond
|-
|TX Mortgage Company License
|-
|TX SML Residential Mortgage Loan Servicer Registration
|-
|UT Collection Agency - Foreign License
|-
|UT Residential First Mortgage Notification
|-
|VA Broker License
|MC-6824
|VT Loan Servicer License
|1687735-1
|VT Mortgage Broker License
|1513 MB
|WA Business License Collection Agency
|604 184 415
|WA Consumer Loan Company License
|CL-1687735
|WI Mortgage Banker License
|1687735BA
|WV Debt Collection License
|2366-5727
|WV Mortgage Broker License
|MB-36267
|WV Mortgage Lender License
|ML-36186
|WY Collection Agency Exemption
|-
|WY Mortgage Lender/Broker License
|3325