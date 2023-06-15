State Licensing

Cognizant Mortgage Services Corporation

Current Licenses as of March 1, 2023

NMLS # 1687735 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org)

Cognizant Mortgage Services Corporation (CMSC) provides end-to-end and component based mortgage solutions to deliver differentiated outcomes to the mortgage industry. CMSC is a verified financial service provider by Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System and Registry. CMSC complies with the Secure and Fair Enforcement for Mortgage Licensing Act (S.A.F.E. Act) and other Federal regulations.