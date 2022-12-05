Talent Worldwide

Ensuring a diverse workforce
We continuously seek exceptional associates when recruiting new employees. We pride ourselves on having extensive experience working with clients in all major industries.
Our employees are central to Cognizant's exceptional client service and industry-leading growth.
- We consistently earn high scores in our annual independently conducted employee satisfaction surveys, and staff attrition is extremely low. Our talent base has expanded to serve the increasingly complex needs of a growing number of clients.
- Our domain expertise in key vertical industries runs deep. We leverage a wide array of solution accelerators, frameworks and agile development methodologies spanning the entire technology stack to efficiently meet your business needs.
- We are committed to increasing the diversity of our workforce, including the number of women in management and senior leadership roles globally, via our Women Empowered program.
- We are passionate about providing associates with opportunities to build valuable capabilities and successful careers. Cognizant Academy, career development tracks and other training and education programs empower our staff to reach their full potential.