Talent Worldwide

Pre-Apprenticeship Java Programming

Cognizant is expanding our talent outreach to prepare early to mid-career professionals. We’re combining paid on-the-job learning with unpaid online instruction to help you master the knowledge, skills and competencies needed for a full-stack developer career.

Central Piedmont Community College

The Charlotte, North Carolina, training is a 12-week, tuition-free, unpaid and hybrid pre-apprenticeship Java training program. Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to apply for a paid apprenticeship as a full-stack developer with Cognizant.