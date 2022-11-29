Performance imperatives AI

Navigating a new roadmap to growth

Imagine embarking on a grand expedition, where the terrain constantly shifts, and the map you hold in your hands redraws itself to reveal new and exciting destinations.



This is how generative AI is unfolding, placing boundless potential at our fingertips, democratizing access to insights and skills and setting the stage for new value chains to emerge.

Successfully navigating this journey will require leaders to relinquish traditional notions of control and embrace a more fluid approach to organization and value-creation.

To explore performance imperatives for an era of pervasive AI, Cognizant spoke to business leaders and subject matter specialists about four areas experiencing tectonic shifts: organization and people, experimentation for innovation and new revenue streams, partnership ecosystems and operations.