Evolutionary AI
Cognizant’s Learning Evolutionary Algorithm Framework (LEAF) helps you take complex, multivariate problems and turn them into a decision making machine.
Using advanced evolutionary algorithms and deep learning, LEAF can quickly analyze potentially millions of variables against business goals, weighing every option for its benefit and identifying the very best path to success.
Industry applications
Our approach
Our engagements begin with a clear understanding of the required business goals. Whether your objective is to lower costs, boost margins, cut time to market or improve competitiveness, Cognizant Evolutionary AI™ analyzes and prescribes the best actions for reaching your goals on your timeline.
Evolutionary computation helps generate complex models, solve problems creatively and consider how to best address challenges. Using algorithms to process generations of variable combinations quickly, your business can eliminate the least useful candidates, and generate new ones from variants of the most useful candidates through recombination and mutation. By repeating this process rapidly, Evolutionary AI makes it possible to identify the best approaches to create designs, build processes and develop products.
Evolutionary AI: The next big thing after deep learning
Learn how evolutionary computation helps find solutions to problems that human decision making can miss, by modeling the real world and uncovering the most effective, efficient, lowest cost and/or highest revenue generating outcomes.
Evolutionary computation enables truly creative AI
Evolutionary computation models can come up with creative solutions across an entire space. Use it to find ways to get to your goal faster and more efficiently.
Explore, experiment and evolve
Our research scientists are unlocking the power of machine creativity to advance AI far beyond deep learning.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.