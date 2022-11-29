Cognizant cyber threat defense

Quickly anlyze and fix issues

Your organization creates millions—even billions—of security events per day, and distilling that data down to a short list of priority offenses can be daunting. CTD helps your security team accurately detect and prioritize threats across the enterprise, and provides intelligence that enables you to respond quickly to reduce the impact of incidents. By consolidating log events and network flow data from thousands of endpoints and applications, then correlating all this information, we help speed incident analysis and remediation.