Cognizant cyber threat defense

The next generation of cyber security
Cognizant’s cyber threat defense (CTD) platform provides a holistic view of your IT security to detect advanced threats, suspicious user activity, policy violations, and related risks to your organization’s data.
Your desktops, laptops, servers, firewalls, routers, switches and other technologies generate an enormous number of data points that are vulnerable to unrelenting security threats. This use of technology in modern business can put your company at risk of losing revenue, reputational damage, incurring fines for compliance violations and create a competitive disadvantage. In-house or Legacy Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) solutions are insufficient to meet tomorrow’s evolving threats.
Cognizant can help with Cyber Threat Defense (CTD) solution that delivers the next generation of managed security. Our global network of integrated Security Operations Centers (SOCs) allows continual monitoring for all of your enterprise platforms for potential threats, addressing today’s most pressing security needs, such as:
- Security Incident Handling
- Threat Hunting
- Trend Analysis for Threat Isolation
- Major Breach Support
- User and Entity Behavioral Analysis (UEBA)
- Managed Endpoint Monitoring and Response
- Vulnerability Management and Response