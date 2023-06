Sharpen operational visibility by reducing claims leakage Cognizant Workers Compensation Care Analysis generates a recommended treatment plan for each claim, so your organization can drive medical cost containment at scale. It’s an easy-to-deploy, business process as-a-service solution that automates and expands medical necessity reviews across your claim volume. Applying artificial intelligence and incorporating evidence-based guidelines, the solution automatically creates a recommended plan for treatment on each claim and compares it to the actual treatment performed. When the system identifies discrepancies, claims are reviewed by a team of clinical professionals. This streamlines the medical necessity review process and reduces complexity, resulting in better treatment for injured employees and lower costs for carriers.