Understanding predictive data Most businesses work with automated machine learning platforms that only take existing known model structures and attempt to fit data into them. These results are based on correlation, not causation, and lack the right actionable insights and models to explain the predictions being made. The results don’t identify the quality of behaviors in the data that are predictive in nature.

The Cognizant Causality Service uses predictive analytics and its assumption-free engine to learn, understand and adapt its conclusions. This allows our clients to uncover bias and harness predictive signals in their data to quickly zero in on what matters most: identifying the best actions to achieve business outcomes.