Scale to meet operational demands—without increasing operational costs. RPA-as-a-Service allows insurers to adapt to new demands with a level of flexibility and operational predictability that is difficult to achieve with a human workforce alone. For tasks that are labor-intensive or time-consuming, robots serve as a new digital workforce, yielding greater levels of consistency and accuracy than can be achieved with manual effort. HPA, a Cognizant company, is the leading RPA-as-a-Service provider for insurers seeking secure, reliable intelligent automation solutions. As a proven automation center of excellence, HPA uses proprietary technology and an extensive reusable code library to deliver scalable RPA programs that accelerate ROI and reduce total cost of ownership.