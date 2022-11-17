Boost revenue with more completed transactions and increased conversions.
With Cognizant Policyholder Connect, insurers in life and annuity, retirement, and property and casualty can power their brand with a modern CX that builds relationships and ensures customers feel valued.
Our components that will help you grow your market share include:
- Digital Sales and Service supports customers proactively. The live observation feature lets call agents reach out to visitors, and co-browsing enables screen sharing to assist customers with options and application forms.
- Personalized Interactive Video provides real-time customization and delivers the distinctive experiences customers demand.
- Interaction Analytics generates insight based on tone as well as speech.