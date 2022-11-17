Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant Policyholder Connect
Boost revenue with more completed transactions and increased conversions.

With Cognizant Policyholder Connect, insurers in life and annuity, retirement, and property and casualty can power their brand with a modern CX that builds relationships and ensures customers feel valued.
Our components that will help you grow your market share include:
  • Digital Sales and Service supports customers proactively. The live observation feature lets call agents reach out to visitors, and co-browsing enables screen sharing to assist customers with options and application forms.
  • Personalized Interactive Video provides real-time customization and delivers the distinctive experiences customers demand.
  • Interaction Analytics generates insight based on tone as well as speech.
Grow market share while optimizing customer experience

Cognizant Policyholder Connect delivers remote interactions that ensure customers feel valued—and complete more transactions for higher conversion lift.

PERSPECTIVES

Creating more educated policyholders through personalized video
BLOG

Differentiate with empathy: What insurance marketers need to know

At a time when empathy is essential, insurers are turning to digital tools like AI and co-browsing to better support customers during the pandemic.

COVID-19: Time to give digital capabilities a tough workout

During the pandemic, exercise digital strengths to maintain high-quality experiences for policyholders and improve business resiliency.

