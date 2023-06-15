Skip to main content Skip to footer
Processes

Change happens. And when it does, you need to act with greater speed and flexibility. Partner with us to build and run intuitive operating models that empower your employees to respond to customer needs and anticipate experiences that delight customers.

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

How digitally modern processes make experiences great

Automating processes for speed, intelligence and fluidity creates powerful experiences—and significant competitive advantage.

Unlocking automation potential is essential

Businesses across industries are relying more on process automation but have a long way to go before realizing its full potential.

Process mining: An essential checklist

Process mining technology improves business processes and draws on intelligent automation and analytics as key levers of improvement. Maximize results when applying this valuable tool.

DEPTH OF EXPERTISE

Anticipate what’s next and embrace continuous change

Business Process Services

Stay ahead of customer demands with processes that combine human and digital intelligence to accelerate business results.

Intelligent Process Automation

Our partnership with our clients spans strategy through execution, including fully managed automation services to help you scale process innovation flexibly.

Better CX and game-changing returns

Intelligent automation is easier than ever with Cognizant Neuro® Business Processes, a suite of solutions that delivers better experiences faster.

DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Harness the power of an intuitive operating model

Automation improves PostNord efficiency by 30%

Automation improves PostNord efficiency by 30%

and reduces the time needed to handle customer investigations by 40%.

PapaCall improves Papa John’s metrics by 50%

PapaCall improves Papa John’s metrics by 50%

and improves customer satisfaction score for new ordering services by 95%.

Get answers to your questions

Our clients turn to us to help them reimagine ways of working with technology.

