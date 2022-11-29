Industry solutions for cloud

Optimizing the Salesforce platform, Cognizant offers many FullForce solutions and AppExchange products that rethink industry processes. These solutions incorporate the latest disruptive technologies, including smart devices, blockchain, virtual reality, AI, machine learning and more. Among them:

Patient Care+ (Healthcare, Life Sciences)

A revolutionary solution, Patient Care+ extends the Health Cloud using communities to unify the entire patient-care ecosystem around the patient. Single and 360-degree views of patient data from organizations' EHR systems, coupled with a wide array of features like 1:1 messaging, partner support and personalized engagements, all in a mobile-compatible platform, make it a tool to reckon with.

Patient Prime (Healthcare, Life Sciences)

Powered by Salesforce Health, Community Cloud and Service Cloud, this is a patient Engagement Hub Solution for pharma companies offering specialty treatments/therapies that require extensive collaboration between physicians, caregivers, insurers and pharma companies. The solution boasts of features such as document management, master data management, reporting & analysis and direct-to-patient communication to drive brand loyalty.

FullForce Mortgage Business Accelerator (Financial Services)

Built using the Salesforce platform, this solution enables lenders to treat intermediaries as customers, driving engagement and sales. Easy to use on laptops, tablets and smartphones, it streamlines processes, enables selfservice and gives intermediaries everything they need to do business in one place.

Mortgage 360 (BFS)

Built on the Salesforce platform, this digital process automation and communication solution works across multiple channels, providing real-time access to loan applications and other relevant data. Equipped with built-in algorithms to automatically calculate custom loan recommendations, it improves real-time collaboration between brokers and regional managers for faster turn around time (TAT) and smooth processing.

Customer Journey Mapping (Retail)

Developed using our retail and omnichannel experience across web, kiosk, mobile and social communities, this proprietary framework captures customer interaction metrics across various channels.

Cognitive Contact Center (All Industries)

Built on levers such as cloud, self-service, channels, analytics, AI and cognitive, this is an all -in-one digital solution for customer sentiment and tone analysis. Providing a consistent unified experience across multiple channels and scalability with prebuilt connectors to leading CRM products like SFDC, D365, Pega, SAP make it a robust tool for contact center transformation across any industry.

Digital Employee Hub (All Industries)

Digital Employee Hub helps employees create individual experiences, connect anytime from anywhere and collaborate with others, cutting across boundaries and serving employees like customers. With rich digital content delivery and a constant feedback mechanism, it delivers an integrated solution accessible by anyone, anywhere, on any device. Built on the industry-leading Salesforce platform, it leverages Einstein, Lightening and SF collaboration tools like Chatter and Communities.

Supplier Relationship Management 360° (All Industries)

Built on the Salesforce platform, this tool provides end-to-end lifecycle management, from supplier onboarding, surveys and ongoing audits/management through supplier phase-out. It boasts a single view across all stakeholders, supplier interaction management & coordination, survey management and consequence management. It is a collaboration portal for suppliers for accessing documents and scorecards that helps lower supplier spend and TAT, and improve their satisfaction score.