Revenue Management Solutions

Build an ecosystem for intelligent orchestration

As our clients transform for the future, they recognize that years of existing growth investments were made in silos. Going forward, winning brands must find a way to break down these silos and redefine experiences.



The ability to deliver best-in-class experiences requires businesses to be run with an enterprise ecosystem consisting of orchestrated technologies and processes working in harmony. This approach provides an inherent brand advantage that enables companies to work smarter, be more resilient and outpace the competition, to deliver market-leading capabilities and unlock pathways for growth.

Cognizant's Revenue Management practice was formed in 2018 through the acquisition of ATG, a leader in Quote to Cash solution services to both commercial and large enterprise brands. As leaders in cloud computing and SaaS consulting, we help our customers achieve critical outcomes, and successful outcomes are rooted in understanding the end-to-end people, process and technology for managing customers and revenue.