Strategic Cloud Partner
Recently published insights

FORRESTER REPORT

Transforming experiences with technology

We commissioned Forrester Consulting to learn how investments in technology and more can create an ecosystem that enables exceptional customer experiences.

PERSPECTIVES

10 principles for application modernization

With digital capabilities more essential than ever, a heritage app infrastructure could seriously impede competitiveness. Using our experience and concrete examples, we show how established businesses can unlock trapped value and position themselves for the future.

WEBCAST

Cloud acceleration with AWS and Cognizant

Join us as we explore the challenges IT leaders face on their cloud journey—and present solutions from Cognizant and AWS.

Fast-track your foundation for innovation

Cognizant simplifies even complex cloud migration to streamline your operating environment and broaden your capabilities—in days, not years. We give your business the foundation to anticipate shifting customer expectations so you can act—and stay—ahead of them.

Benefit from our partnerships

Our strategic cloud partnerships with leading providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform ensure you make the right cloud investment now and for the future.

A foundation for the future

Ready to build the foundation for a resilient, future-ready business? Cognizant can help you clear out technical debt and map the road ahead.

 Featured work

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Cloud migration optimizes data for tunnel project
TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

ERP migration streamlines operations for UAE logistics provider
Offerings

How Cognizant modernizes
your business ecosystem

As your strategic cloud partner, we help you transition from legacy systems to modern platforms, empowering better insights, smarter decisions and exceptional experiences.

Build a solid foundation for your modern business to deliver agility, flexibility and enhanced customer experiences.

Execute your cloud strategy with a structured, risk-mitigated approach for full-stack migration that ensures scalability, speeds innovation and shortens time to market.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.