Our approach

Following a comprehensive RFP process, IHG selected Cognizant as the technical implementation partner for IHG’s conversion to an entirely cloud-based platform. Cognizant assembled a robust team of Google Cloud experts, performed a thorough analysis and identified options that would allow IHG to realize its objectives for improvement without experiencing any delays or disruptions in normal business activities.

We focused on achieving an end-to-end implementation, using the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) technology stack. This included leveraging Google Cloud Data Fusion, which is a new, fully managed, cloud-native toolset that is used to build and implement ETL data pipelines for integration. Using the GCP stack allowed for the previously hybrid system to be completely cloud based.

The team successfully delivered on a multiyear, cross-functional program that included migrating and redesigning 320TB of informational data from Teradata to Google BigQuery. Our efforts created a modern, cloud-based platform designed to support the future growth of IHG's expanding businesses and franchises.