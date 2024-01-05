The challenge
IHG Hotels & Resorts, a well-known hospitality company based in Windsor, United Kingdom, controls more than 6500 hotels spread across 19 branded hotel chains globally. In recent years, IHG has experienced rapid paced growth, which is largely attributable to an aggressive acquisition and franchising strategy. This growth has contributed to unintended infrastructure and data management challenges, including difficulties sharing datasets across business units. IHG’s system relied on a hybridized model of cloud-based and Teradata. This setup brought challenges in the form of lack of standardization, complex security measures, limited scalability and difficulty performing cross-system analytics. IHG, seeking to modernize and improve their systems, looked to Cognizant to relieve these stress areas.