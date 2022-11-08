Supply chain leaders succeed when they leverage detailed insight about their products, customers and operations to formulate a distinctive customer experience. These leaders take their desired customer experience design and implement it into their processes, policies, data, systems and measurements. And they use enabling technologies — Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, intelligent automation, blockchain and robotics — to boost speed, visibility and intelligence in their supply chains.

In the following pages, we share 19 snapshots of enterprises we’ve worked with to implement building blocks of success across the supply chain domains of planning, execution, procurement and digital. By doing so, these businesses are on the way to assembling a new operating model that will take them far into the digital future.