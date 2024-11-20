Innovations in healthcare technology: Meeting the industry’s challenges and opportunities

Healthcare automation: where it all begins



The story of healthcare technology begins with automation. Automation is the answer to many of the healthcare industry’s most pressing challenges. From labor shortages and employee burnout to rising costs and organizational complexity, intelligent automation has a role to play in managing these issues and alleviating their impact on the business and the people it serves.



The importance of automation in healthcare



The inaugural edition of Cognizant’s Healthcare Provider Automation Survey found incredible appetite for automation, with more than 80% of the executive, IT and business respondents saying that this technology and its benefits are important to the success and continued health of their organizations. Our survey also found that organizations that have deployed an automation initiative in the last two years are very satisfied with the results.

But how is this technology being used? What motivates hospital and health system executives to pursue automation and generative AI? What challenges remain as healthcare organizations launch and scale innovations with automation?



To answer these and other questions, see our infographic on the study or download a copy of the full report.



Defining the healthcare automation strategy

While the vast majority of healthcare leaders say automation will play a critical role in the future of their organization, they have different perspectives on automation priorities, benefits and challenges. This suggests that organizations may not be aligned on strategy, governance and other important elements that will ultimately determine the success of automation initiatives.

To generate the full benefits of automation programs and maximize ROI, healthcare organizations must take a strategic, enterprise-wide approach that prioritizes high-value projects for the business, its partners and patients.

Learn more in our blog, Healthcare providers embrace automation, but strategy lags





Overcoming the obstacles to healthcare automation

Another concern healthcare executives express about automation is user resistance. While automation is critical to delivering care, and healthcare executives are highly satisfied with automation outcomes, fears remain that patients, clinicians and employees will be reluctant to change how they work as the technology revamps existing workflows and experiences.

As in other industries, employees within the healthcare sector may resist this technology because they are reluctant to learn new procedures and new skills; they may also fear job loss or displacement. On the patient side, people may be concerned that automation will alter their experience and remove the human touch from what are typically difficult and emotional interactions.

These fears are likely unfounded, however, as healthcare organizations that have completed automation projects are generally happy with the results, suggesting the expected resistance may never materialize and that employee and patient experiences are actually improved.

To learn more, see our infographic on the study or read our case study on how one healthcare organization saved $4.15 million with automation.

