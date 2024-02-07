Three keys to enterprise-wide gen AI adoption in healthcare

Healthcare organizations are eager to leverage generative AI for advanced use cases, such as claims management and prior authorization. However, the timeline for those applications depends on a company’s ability to safely and securely incorporate personally identifiable information (PII) or protected health information (PHI) within large language models (LLMs).

Since existing data protection and privacy restrictions prohibit direct sharing of this sensitive information with a public AI model—and building a private LLM can be a monumentally complex and time-consuming task—most healthcare companies are not yet pursuing such use cases.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean they can’t—just that they must adapt existing security and privacy protocols and apply them to generative AI-enabled workflows. We’ve become acutely aware of this at Cognizant TriZetto Healthcare Products, as we’ve been working diligently to integrate generative AI into our own products and develop, launch and scale more advanced use cases.

Here we’ll explore three key areas in which our organization is making strides—retrieval-augmented generation, role-based access and regulation—and how these efforts will ultimately help businesses leverage this technology at the enterprise level.

The three Rs of gen AI in healthcare

1. Retrieval-augmented generation

To satisfy many generative AI use cases at the enterprise level, LLMs will need to reason based on enterprise data sets, including members’ healthcare data. Fine-tuning existing models with PII/PHI presents some challenges relative to synchronization of data, and ensuring appropriate HIPAA security and privacy controls are implemented.