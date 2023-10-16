Harnessing the power of gen AI to reimagine healthcare



According to Sashi Padarthy, Head of Strategy and Partner in Healthcare Consulting at Cognizant, the technology not only has benefits for all industry stakeholders, but it also has the potential to streamline and improve their interactions to help the entire health system operate more smoothly by enhancing patient care and reducing clinician burden and payer-provider friction.

“There are three key stakeholders in healthcare—payers, providers, and patients—and they all engage with one another,” says Padarthy. “There are generative AI use cases for each stakeholder specifically, and then there are use cases for how the technology can help address the friction points among them. It is in the latter where generative AI can have greatest immediate impact as a true rational agent guiding communication in a manner that is more contextual and empathetic to patient care.”

Enabling better clinical decision-making and reducing burnout for providers

When it comes to helping providers, generative AI can enable back and front offices to tackle a huge volume of day-to-day tasks more quickly and thoroughly. Office administrators have to juggle documentation and recordkeeping, billing, contract management, and regulatory submissions—all of which generative AI tools can help automate by compiling and assessing relevant information and data and generating content accordingly. On the front end, physicians can use the technology to parse through patients’ data and provide summaries of their medical histories; analyze clinical tests and lab results; write up detailed, personalized discharge instructions; and respond to patient emails.

Generative AI can also act as an agent that can summarize physician conversations and help draw clinical and other insights from them, such as socioeconomic barriers the patients may face in following the doctor’s instructions. The technology frees doctors from performing many administrative tasks and acts as an analyst with the ability to compile clinical evidence and research papers to help doctors make decisions.