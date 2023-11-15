Solving the healthcare automation paradox

Hospitals and health systems have a healthy appetite for automation. In our recent survey of 300 business and technology decision makers from a wide range of hospitals and health systems, the vast majority (80%) said automation was critical to their organization’s health.

Further, organizations that have deployed an automation initiative in the last two years are very satisfied with the results. Top areas of implementation are in IT, care management and care delivery, with the goal of supercharging productivity, improving patient experiences and alleviating job stress and burnout.

Yet despite the potential benefits and successes, providers worry that patients, clinicians and employees will resist automation efforts. They’re concerned about reluctance to learn new procedures and new skills, and that patients won’t be enthusiastic about getting used to a new experience. Given the high satisfaction levels, these fears could be unfounded.

These are just a few of the findings from our inaugural 2023 Healthcare Provider Automation Survey, which offers insights into how automation and stakeholders intertwine and provides guidance on how to make the most of automation initiatives.