Healthcare providers embrace automation, but strategy lags

Providers are hungry for automation and are deploying it across their organizations, according to the new Cognizant 2023 Healthcare Provider Automation Survey. More than 80% of hospital and health system executives said automation and its benefits are important to the success and even the survival of their organizations. The 300 C-suite, IT and operational leaders surveyed* expect that productivity gains from automation will help them tackle labor shortages, reduce burnout, improve patient care and take out costs along the way.

Yet the survey also showed signs that healthcare providers aren’t taking a strategic, enterprise approach to automation. That could lead to automation silos and disappointing results over the longer term.

We commissioned the survey to understand what’s driving automation among healthcare providers, where it’s taking hold and what obstacles are in its way. Here’s an overview of the survey’s revelations: