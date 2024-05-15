The Health Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) defines interoperability as “the ability of different information systems, devices and applications (systems) to access, exchange, integrate and cooperatively use data in a coordinated manner, within and across organizational, regional and national boundaries, to provide timely and seamless portability of information and optimize the health of individuals and populations globally“. HIMSS 1 further differentiates between four levels of interoperability in terms of information exchange:

Foundational Structural Semantic Organizational

The highest level (Organizational) provides ‘secure, seamless, and timely communication and use of data both within and between organizations, entities, and individuals'. Digital Health services need to share data and seamlessly communicate both on intra- and cross-organizational levels to enable full data operability.

Benefits Enabled by Interoperability

Information exchange between actors in the Digital Health ecosystem allows them to provide efficient digital health services. Some of the key interoperability benefits of Digital Health include:

Earlier diagnoses and patient empowerment : Patient Health Data could be processed by AI-based systems that could diagnose diseases more quickly and accurately than by humans and empower patients to participate in decision-making alongside their Healthcare Professional (HCP).





: Patient Health Data could be processed by AI-based systems that could diagnose diseases more quickly and accurately than by humans and empower patients to participate in decision-making alongside their Healthcare Professional (HCP). Care coordination : The availability of patient data with clinics, laboratories, imaging centers, and public health organizations could allow HCPs to make better informed decisions and coordinate care between stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem more efficiently.





: The availability of patient data with clinics, laboratories, imaging centers, and public health organizations could allow HCPs to make better informed decisions and coordinate care between stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem more efficiently. Improved therapies : Pharmaceutical companies and academic R&D organizations would have access to a broader pool of diseases data that could enable the discovery of new therapies and adapt existing treatments.





: Pharmaceutical companies and academic R&D organizations would have access to a broader pool of diseases data that could enable the discovery of new therapies and adapt existing treatments. Public Health Management : Public health authorities would have timely access to real-time surveillance data that could allow better responses to disease outbreaks and further allow improved pharmacovigilance.





: Public health authorities would have timely access to real-time surveillance data that could allow better responses to disease outbreaks and further allow improved pharmacovigilance. Improved patient experience : Patient-centric applications could integrate services from various healthcare providers such as payers, pharmacies, laboratories, researchers, and public health organizations and allow automatic exchange of patient data. Seamless data integration of involved healthcare actors would provide integrated view of patient health and thus improve patient experience throughout the entire value chain.





: Patient-centric applications could integrate services from various healthcare providers such as payers, pharmacies, laboratories, researchers, and public health organizations and allow automatic exchange of patient data. Seamless data integration of involved healthcare actors would provide integrated view of patient health and thus improve patient experience throughout the entire value chain. Improved administrative processes: The exchange of administrative and billing data between healthcare providers and payers could be streamlined with standardized interfaces between organizations. It would enable easier information retrieval, reduce paper burden, and thus reduce healthcare costs.

Interoperability Challenging Aspects in Digital Health

Lack of interoperability of Digital Health services would mean sub optimal collaboration between organizations. This situation would mean incomplete understanding of patient’s health, disjointed and inaccessible patient information, and fragmented patient experiences.

The critical challenging aspects (see Figure 2) that need to be addressed for reaching interoperability in the healthcare ecosystem can be categorized as follows:

intra-organizational challenging aspects

cross-organizational challenging aspects

Intra-organizational challenging aspects need to be addressed to enable operability within an organization, whereas cross-organizational challenging aspects require alignment among stakeholders belonging to different organizations.