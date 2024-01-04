In 2024, business leaders should watch these 7 tech trends

Generative AI upended 2023 in ways we could never have predicted. As we anticipate the major tech trends that will define the year ahead, IT leaders will continue to grapple with the opportunities and challenges gen AI has ushered in—from the way we work to how we value talent and how we service customers.

Cognizant’s leadership, along with its more than 350,000 associates worldwide, are working closely with thousands of clients across industries to help them intuitively navigate this new reality and come out ahead. In this blog, Cognizant’s leaders across human resources, technology and industries outline the top trends that will define IT investments and talent in the year ahead.



1 . Traditional hierarchies decrease, giving talent more potential to lead and grow



As a universally available technology, gen AI levels the playing field. People will become more valued for their skills than their seniority. The right mix of skills for a project can be found in any business echelon, and leaders will need to reach across the top, middle and lower rungs of the organization to assemble teams that are fit for purpose. “Hierarchy in this scenario decreases as skills—not job titles or seniority levels—determine an individual’s value on the team,” said Cognizant’s Chief People Officer, Kathy Diaz.



2 . A new talent war will emerge



“We’ll see the war for cyber and software development talent grow more contentious as a result of major privacy concerns and savings-driven budget reallocations born from the generative AI boom,” said Babak Hodjat, CTO of AI at Cognizant. A more diverse workforce will emerge as well. “In a recent Cognizant survey of business and IT decision-makers, nearly all (92%) execs say gen AI will require companies to create more diverse workforces, while 94% say the democratization of tech via gen AI will increase employment opportunities for under-represented communities,” Hodjat added.



3 . Soft leadership skills will grow in importance



As the AI technology landscape morphs, leaders and employees will have to embrace the unfamiliar, evolve with it, and recognize the synergy between human intuition and machine intelligence.