Gen AI: power in the shadows



Not a new problem

Comparisons to generative AI in business history are hard to come by; the technology’s adoption trajectory is even steeper than that of the Internet in the 1990s. But battle-scared CIOs and compliance officers may have some shadow-adoption war stories from that era. The basic problem with shadow adoption is that when employees introduce diverse hardware and software into the workplace, it poses no end of challenges to IT support structures, while undermining the value of existing learning and development investments.

The shadow-adoption of public storage solutions like Dropbox is a good example. Initially, businesses imposed strict restrictions due to data loss and security concerns. But as a deeper understanding of the risks emerged, business leaders adopted a more mature approach, focusing on enhancing system security and providing comprehensive training on the risks and proper usage of these tools. A blanket ban proved ineffective, while a more collaborative model balanced risk mitigation with employee demand.

Data confirms the wisdom of this approach. A recent study by Gartner revealed that in 2022, 41% of employees engaged with technology outside the IT department's oversight, with this figure expected to surge to 75% by 2027. The futility of trying to plug this firehose of enthusiasm and curiosity should be obvious. The better course, for almost every business, is to encourage this organic adoption of technology, implementing points of oversight and control where possible to mitigate negative impacts, ensuring that as adoption increases and the technology evolves, jobs families evolve with them.

A roadmap for rapid adoption

What does this mean in practice? What concrete actions can leaders take to help support the growing people-powered adoption of generative AI, while balancing business concerns?

1. Training and support

Sometimes, the adoption of new tools and technologies is a slow and reluctant process. Teams and frameworks praise the virtues of new tools, hoping they encourage employees to embrace the latest business investments. The cost of failing to do so is laid bare in recent research conducted by Cognizant in partnership with The Economist, which highlights a growing ROI gap across a wide range of business technologies, primarily due to sluggish adoption rates by employees.

With generative AI, as we’ve seen the picture is reversed. Businesses are proceeding cautiously as they assess the technology's risk profiles, while employees charge ahead. That enthusiasm for this new technology comes with a hunger for knowledge and training that employers can use to exercise oversight and control. Not to mention the benefits of the training itself. As highlighted in Forrester's Future of Work Survey more than half of the workforce currently lacks the confidence to question the outputs of Large Language Models such as OpenAI’s Chat GPT. Equipping employees with the knowledge and skills to identify issues is paramount. As a starting point, leaders can:

Develop relevant, compelling training content. Here, it’s crucial to remember that different people have different “learning styles.” Some prefer tutor-led instruction, for instance, while others engage better with video content. To maximize effectiveness, the training options should blend “traditional” self-paced e-learning with live forums, coaching sessions, and hands-on practice.





Create “communities of practice,” in which employees can self-manage within parameters established by central teams such as HR, IT, and Learning and Development. This approach enables ongoing support and organic upskilling of teams and employees, while staying roughly aligned with overall corporate goals and strategy.





Take a multi-prong approach of quick hit sessions along with formal trainings to not only provide awareness and enable expertise, but also continue to hone skills to raise the capabilities and digital IQ of your organization. This flexibility enables leaders to supplement more structured learning with quick updates that match the pace of new technological capabilities and system updates.

2. Establishing clear risk guidelines

Given the speed of generative AI’s adoption, some risk is inevitable.