A practical guide to introducing gen AI into the enterprise

For the past year, generative AI has been positioned as a technological breakthrough for enterprises. And yet, despite an overwhelming consensus on the technology’s value, many companies are taking a cautious approach, limiting or even restricting its use.

But is sitting on the sidelines playing it safe—or taking the biggest risk of all: falling behind?

The reality is, the value of generative AI—up to $1 trillion in annual productivity gains by 2032, as forecasted in our recent study—far outweighs the perceived risk, as long as the technology is introduced in a thoughtful way. Companies shouldn’t outright restrict generative AI, so much as define the boundaries of appropriate use that protect the organization from any number of issues that can arise, from runaway costs, security and compliance to workforce engagement.

Here are 10 ways companies should adapt their traditional technology roll-out processes to harness the power of generative AI in a safe, secure and effective way.

10 ways to succeed with gen AI rollouts

1. Take a “light” approach to business case development

Because generative AI is a novel technology, many aspects of the standard approach to business case development do not apply. For example, companies don’t need to spend time and resources establishing the relevance and value of the technology, since that is widely accepted.

They can also skip other aspects of the business case, such as quantifying cost savings from specific use cases or identifying which parts of the tech stack or which processes generative AI would replace. There is simply not enough information or understanding at present to define those areas.

What companies are left with is a “lightweight” business case that focuses on the value of experimentation and learning, rapidly identifying where and how this technology can be used effectively, as well as the boundaries needed to ensure safety, security and responsible use.