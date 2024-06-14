LGBTQ+ inclusion: from silence to celebration

It’s clear that workplaces in many countries are putting effort into LGBTQ+ inclusion. In the last year, 40% of businesses assessed by the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index earned a top score, and over half in India’s Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) received a gold or silver award.

At the same time, half of LGBTQ+ adults report experiencing some form of workplace discrimination in the past year. And less than half globally feel comfortable being out with all their colleagues, according to Deloitte.

So, why should businesses care? Simply put, LGBTQ+ inclusion is essential for attracting and keeping employees. This is particularly true for the latest generation of workers, Gen Z, of whom over one-third globally identify as LGBTQ+, according to a study by myGwork, a networking hub and job board for LGBTQ+ professionals. This matters when the vast majority of LGBTQ+ professionals (83%) consider a company’s LGBTQ+ policies and initiatives when deciding where to work.

If they don’t find what they’re looking for, there’s a good chance they’d turn down a job offer—or quit. In the Deloitte study, one-third of LGBTQ+ respondents globally said they were actively looking to change employers to one that is more LGBTQ+ friendly. In certain geographic regions, like India, that jumps to three-quarters of respondents.

Who can blame them? Imagine trying to do your best work when you feel you need to erase your identity and masquerade as someone else. In my own experience, it was only when I reached the point of feeling supported and safe at work as my authentic self that I found my voice in the company and was ready to grow into my full potential.

Getting from good to great with LGBTQ+ inclusion

The fact is, there has never been more transparency into whether a company is LGBTQ+-inclusive or not. Indicators include the HRC and IWEI indices referenced above, social media reviews, the holidays the business celebrates or philanthropies it supports, and even whether pronouns are included in email signatures.

To show they’re truly LGBTQ+-inclusive, employers need to move from a “check-the-box” mentality to providing benefits, policies and supports that really matter to LGBTQ+ employees, which will help them gain the confidence and psychological safety needed to reach their full potential.

1 . Must-have: Affinity groups for LGBTQ+ employees

Even better: Affinity groups that are widely visible to the people who need them

You can have as many affinity groups or employee resource groups as you want, but if no one knows about them, what good are they? This is more of a problem than you might think, especially in large, globally distributed businesses.



Cognizant’s affinity group Embrace, for instance, is award-winning. But when I first started working here a few years ago, I wasn’t aware of it. Ultimately, I discovered Embrace by word-of-mouth through the company’s internal social media channels. The support I’ve found there has been invaluable.



Businesses can boost the visibility of their affinity groups by organizing events and engagement activities sponsored by the group. Not only does this enhance visibility, but it also creates opportunities for people to engage.



2 . Must-have: Clear support from top leaders

Even better: Team-level managers who are sensitized to LGBTQ+ needs

Senior leaders play an essential role in setting an inclusive tone, such as by hosting corporate LGBTQ+ events, sending company-wide communications regarding LGBTQ+ concerns, and forging partnerships with LGBTQ+ organizations. But such support needs to be shown at lower management levels as well, including supervisors, managers and anyone who has a team of direct reports.



From my own experience in India, sensitization training is particularly important for male leaders, who for cultural reasons may be less aware of the need for LGBTQ+ inclusion. But gaining this support from the managers and supervisors we encounter in our day-to-day work is so essential—these are they people who can serve as an inspiration, validate our experiences and show us the way, including pointing us toward affinity groups and other LGBTQ+ resources. When this support is missing in our daily work lives, it perpetuates feelings of exclusion.