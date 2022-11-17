Travel Suppliers & Intermediaries

We help clients adopt a customer-centric business model across all distribution channels, leveraging analytics, mobile, social and cloud technologies. Our consultants work with many leading travel companies and intermediaries on a broad range of digital solutions, including:
- Developing and configuring corporate travel platforms that comply with the Open Travel Alliance's messaging schemas.
- Integrating low-cost carrier, hotel and rail content hubs with GDS platforms.
- Developing feature-rich agency desktops and web services for GDS and non-GDS content integration.
- Evaluating and integrating suppliers into new distribution platforms.
- Developing new travel portal systems that integrate dynamic packaging, loyalty, social and mobile features.
- Developing internet booking engines, online ordering platforms, customer experience enhancements and white-label solutions.