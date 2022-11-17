Travel Suppliers & Intermediaries

Skip to main content Skip to footer
Preparing for a post-pandemic future

Hard hit by COVID-19, suppliers and intermediaries are using creative ways to drive value. We help recovering airlines, hotel chains, car rental companies and service providers enhance customer service while delivering digital efficiencies.

CASE STUDY
Digital tool drives growth

In mere weeks, this airliner launched a digital bot that helps customers find possible flights through Facebook Messenger.

TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY ECOSYSTEM

Targeted solutions

Digital solutions that help providers prepare for growth.

Cognizant Adaptive Spaces

Turn your physical space into a differentiator, not a drag on your resources.

Adaptive home technology
Safe Buildings

Mitigate risk and reopen your counters safely with our digital approach combining instrumentation and data analytics.

Employees reviewing work

Additional capabilities

Serving the connected traveler

We help clients adopt a customer-centric business model across all distribution channels, leveraging analytics, mobile, social and cloud technologies. Our consultants work with many leading travel companies and intermediaries on a broad range of digital solutions, including:

  • Developing and configuring corporate travel platforms that comply with the Open Travel Alliance's messaging schemas.
  • Integrating low-cost carrier, hotel and rail content hubs with GDS platforms.
  • Developing feature-rich agency desktops and web services for GDS and non-GDS content integration.
  • Evaluating and integrating suppliers into new distribution platforms.
  • Developing new travel portal systems that integrate dynamic packaging, loyalty, social and mobile features.
  • Developing internet booking engines, online ordering platforms, customer experience enhancements and white-label solutions.

Get closer to customers

Cognizant’s customer centricity services include:

  • Competitor analysis
  • Omnichannel rationalization
  • Integrated touchpoint strategy
  • Mobile testing center of excellence
  • Roadmap/future-state planning

Upgrade your CMS

Cognizant’s content management services include:

  • Competitor analysis
  • Tools rationalization
  • Message/content optimization
  • Omnichannel strategy

Reduce friction, increase sales

Cognizant’s point-of-sale services include:

  • On-site and decentralized strategy
  • RFI/RFP management services
  • Tools rationalization
  • Implementation

Build better experiences

Cognizant’s customer contact center services include:

  • Workflow analysis
  • Omnichannel customer engagement
  • Time-based studies and call handling optimization
  • Technology deployment and optimization
  • Ongoing maintenance and support
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

Latest thinking

Achieve unmatched user experiences with conversational AI

The travel and hospitality industry is among those leveraging intelligent virtual assistants and chatbots to serve up personalized concierge experiences.

Measuring the blast radius of COVID-19 on jobs of the future

The Q2 Cognizant Jobs of the Future Index reveals a steep quarterly decline in digitally enabled job postings across formerly robust employment categories.

Five Profound Changes in the Business Environment
The COVID-19 crisis is leaving destruction in its wake, but it’s also redefining the future business terrain. We asked 500 senior executives what to expect going forward.
Managing contact centers through COVID-19 and beyond

When global lockdowns and stay-at-home orders due to COVID-19 forced millions of workers to go virtual, contact centers were not immune.

The future of travel & hospitality

Tomorrow offers a world of opportunities, but industry leaders must be open to new digital insights—and focus on people first.

'How' an experience is delivered 'is' the experience

Customer experience isn’t delivered in a vacuum—it requires a multilayered ecosystem that reliably and repeatably delivers on the brand promise.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

