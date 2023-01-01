The challenge

Danzas AEI—a top logistics and freight-forwarding provider in the United Arab Emirates—wanted to modernize its enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, including back-office and core operations. The company also wanted to migrate to a technology platform that would maximize efficiency and reduce revenue leakage. Highly customized business processes, which had grown organically over the past 15 years, were driving complexity. Danzas’ legacy ERP system did not have a procurement capability, so approximately 80 staff members performed all associated processes manually using Microsoft Excel. In addition to suboptimal financial processes and delayed month-end closes, the company had little ability to manage suppliers.

A simple ERP software upgrade would not renovate old business processes, so the management team decided to modernize the company’s technology platform, incorporating standard best practices, and then roll it out across the enterprise for better governance. Danzas turned to Cognizant for help.