The future of grocery is about much more than products

Modern grocers are transforming to meet these shifting customer expectations. From leveraging new technologies to enhance experiences, to leveling up the omnichannel strategy, to becoming an experiential hub, let’s look at the future of grocery—and how forward-thinking retailers can lead the way.

Enhancing CX with generative AI

Our research shows that that generative AI will deliver more than $1 trillion in annual growth by 2032. For grocers, the key to tapping this technology’s potential is to drive innovations that will enhance the customer experience.

One of the biggest opportunities in this sector comes in the form of personalized product recommendations that meet shoppers’ unique lifestyle and wellness goals. Grocers can use gen AI to analyze consumer data and provide tailored suggestions for products, recipes, and meal plans.