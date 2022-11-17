RDMAI
OVERVIEW
THE CHALLENGE
The water environment is under huge pressure
84%
67%
14%
75%
THE VISION
Operationalizing river and coastal health
- Innovating together with the water industry to give our rivers and shores a digital voice.
- Unlock the value of initiatives across stakeholders by connecting vast amounts of data for informed decision-making.
- Transition from reporting to prediction, prevention, mitigation and restoration.
- Discover pollution hotspots and measure impact of interventions.
- Enable thriving ecosystems and resilient water supplies for future generations.
THE APPROACH
Giving rivers a voice through artificial intelligence, machine learning and remote sensing
OUR AMBITION
Preserving one of Earth’s most precious resources
Our holistic and data-driven approach will be key to developing the comprehensive understanding of river health trends and pollution patterns. This understanding is needed to optimize investments and forge targeted partnerships that can tackle river pollution more effectively.
Do you want to be part of it?
About Cognizant Ocean
We take a holistic approach to managing and protecting the ocean’s resources by addressing every aspect of the Blue Economy, from water management, to aquaculture, shipping and energy.
With a united dedication to preserving our rivers and oceans, we strive for a world where aquatic ecosystems thrive, fostering sustainable livelihoods and safeguarding our planet's most precious resources for future generations.
