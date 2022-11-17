Skip to main content Skip to footer
OVERVIEW

Developing open-source, scalable, machine learning and remote sensing models to inform effective action to tackle waterbody pollution

River Deep Mountain AI (RDMAI) is an innovation project funded by the Ofwat Innovation Fund in the UK. The overarching objective of the project is to bring key stakeholders involved in waterbody health together. Collaboratively, we will develop open-source AI/ML and remote sensing models that can inform effective actions to tackle waterbody pollution. 

THE CHALLENGE

The water environment is under huge pressure

84%

Of freshwater species populations has declined in average globally over the last 50 years

67%

It is estimated that 67% avg of natural wetlands have been lost globally during the 20th and 21st century

14%

Of English rivers currently fail to meet the Water Framework Directive’s requirements for ecological health

75%

It is estimated that as many as three in four rivers could pose a risk to human health in the UK

THE VISION

Operationalizing river and coastal health

 

  • Innovating together with the water industry to give our rivers and shores a digital voice.
  • Unlock the value of initiatives across stakeholders by connecting vast amounts of data for informed decision-making.
  • Transition from reporting to prediction, prevention, mitigation and restoration.
  • Discover pollution hotspots and measure impact of interventions.
  • Enable thriving ecosystems and resilient water supplies for future generations.
THE APPROACH

Giving rivers a voice through artificial intelligence, machine learning and remote sensing

OUR AMBITION

Preserving one of Earth’s most precious resources

Our holistic and data-driven approach will be key to developing the comprehensive understanding of river health trends and pollution patterns. This understanding is needed to optimize investments and forge targeted partnerships that can tackle river pollution more effectively.

Do you want to be part of it?

About Cognizant Ocean

We take a holistic approach to managing and protecting the ocean’s resources by addressing every aspect of the Blue Economy, from water management, to aquaculture, shipping and energy.
 
With a united dedication to preserving our rivers and oceans, we strive for a world where aquatic ecosystems thrive, fostering sustainable livelihoods and safeguarding our planet's most precious resources for future generations.

Talk with us about the future of blue life

Each member of our team takes responsibility for creating a culture that enables exceptional experiences.

Elisabeth Sund

Product Owner

Elisabeth Sund
Stig Martin Fiskå

Head of Cognizant Ocean

Stig Martin Fiskå

