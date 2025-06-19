The Open River Network (ORN) is used to create our baseline catchment layer within the Open Risk Map.

In our first model iteration, we have focussed on creating a risk map of active phosphorus. Phosphorus is a high-priority pollutant that has significant impact on the ecological health of rivers. Our first model iteration ingests data for wastewater treatment works (WwTW) and combined sewer outflows (CSOs) to estimate the annual phosphorous load entering a river catchment at different locations.

This load is then converted to a concentration within the river channel and a proportional risk value is calculated using the UKTAG Revised Standard value for ‘poor’ water quality. This methodology is followed so that different pollutant types (e.g. phosphorus, nitrate, etc.) can be compared to each other later in our model development process.

Improvements for the second iteration of our Open Risk Map will introduce additional risk layers, with an initial focus on agricultural runoff and other sources of diffuse pollution. Furthermore, we hope to create risk maps for additional pollutant types (e.g. ammonia, etc.), alongside phosphorus to demonstrate the future capability of the tool. This will help enable stakeholders to gain a more holistic overview of a given catchment quickly, ahead of designing and planning detailed monitoring schemes. In addition, our Open Risk Map will provide stakeholders with a high-level pollution source apportionment overview of a catchment.



A collaborative and open-sourced approach

The overarching objective of River Deep Mountain AI is to bring key stakeholders involved in waterbody health together and collaboratively develop Open-Source AI/ML and remote-sensing models that can inform effective actions to tackle waterbody pollution.

All our models will be released open source to democratise artificial intelligence and to benefit the entire water sector. The first iterations of our models are released now in May 2025, and the second iterations will be released in November 2025.

Access the first iteration of our Open Risk Map via GitHub.

River Deep Mountain AI is funded by the Ofwat Innovation Fund and consists of 6 core partners: Northumbrian Water, Cognizant Ocean, Xylem Inc, Water Research Centre Limited, The Rivers Trust and ADAS. The project is further supported by 6 water companies across the United Kingdom and Ireland.