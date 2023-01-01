The challenge
A leading U.S.-based heavy equipment manufacturer had been using telemetry data for more than 10 years to support its fleet and equipment management processes. However, the company’s strategic business units were working in isolation and its solutions weren’t connected. The company wanted to overhaul this disjointed approach and leverage telemetry data to offer differentiated data-based services to its customers using the Internet of Things (IoT) and data science. To adopt enterprise-wide analytics and monetize its information, the company sought Cognizant’s help.
Our approach
Leveraging Microsoft Azure and its specialized services for IoT, we helped the client build an enterprise-wide telemetry platform that stores, manages and analyzes telemetry data from equipment and products. The unified platform centralizes data collection and enables easy exchange of information across applications. We also created proprietary parsing routines that support different sizes and schedules of files. Our connected data initiatives enable the company to manage data across business units and product lines with a single, enterprise-wide data warehouse. The data collected from the field not only powers the company’s applications, but it is also accessible to other applications, when needed, through an application programming interface (API) layer.