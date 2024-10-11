Skip to main content Skip to footer
Cognizant logo
Case study

The challenge

Established more than 160 years ago, Cambridge Assessment operates and manages Cambridge University’s three exam boards, as well as conducts leading-edge academic and operational research on assessment in education. The organization was growing fast, and its custom-built applications were coming under increasing pressure.

In addition, Cambridge Assessment’s IT team sought to deliver more business value by reducing the time spent supporting older systems and refocusing on growth initiatives. The organization needed help transforming its infrastructure to support peak exam processing loads.

Our approach

Cambridge Assessment turned to Cognizant for help delivering a standardized, centralized SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, new portals for exam centers and assessors, and a results determination engine built on SAP HANA as part of its education technology upgrade.

Cognizant’s SAP expertise and implementation experience helped Cambridge Assessment transition to a new delivery methodology and a new, custom solution based on SAP HANA. Two new portals make working with Cambridge Assessment even easier for exam centers and assessors, because everything they need is in one place and available through an easy-to-use interface.

An award-winning system on an SAP platform

Cambridge Assessment now has a powerful, scalable, future-proof platform that enables faster, more efficient operations to support expansion. Its new custom-built exam results determination engine won a prestigious SAP innovation award.

Over 8 million

learners take Cambridge Assessment’s exams annually

55,000

centers around the globe

7,000

grades processed per second