The challenge

Established more than 160 years ago, Cambridge Assessment operates and manages Cambridge University’s three exam boards, as well as conducts leading-edge academic and operational research on assessment in education. The organization was growing fast, and its custom-built applications were coming under increasing pressure.

In addition, Cambridge Assessment’s IT team sought to deliver more business value by reducing the time spent supporting older systems and refocusing on growth initiatives. The organization needed help transforming its infrastructure to support peak exam processing loads.