Business outcomes

The months of development resulted in a study tutor that’s a fully personalized tool. In addition to summarization and practice questions, students can opt for adaptive, individualized learning experiences. For example, they can request explanations based on selected content and embedded media such as images. The tool also supports voice-enabled interactions.

To gauge interest in applying gen AI to other projects, the company surveyed internal teams. The positive response paved the way for collaboration by the client and Cognizant on a gen AI platform that can be used for multiple projects. The platform enables the company to rapidly prototype and test gen AI solutions.

The project delivered big business benefits for the client. Today, it has 600-plus gen AI-enabled titles in the market, and the number of daily active users has grown to 10,000. The company’s sales grew 5% during the period in which the study tutor was introduced. After a North American rollout, the company is now expanding it to global titles.

Perhaps even more impressive is the company’s research into how students use the AI study tutor. For a specific science textbook, the analysis found that while most students use the gen AI tools for foundational learning, 38% ask cognitively complex questions associated with critical thinking skills. What’s more, students using the AI tools are four times as likely to remain or become active studiers compared to those who didn’t. 70% rate the study tutor as extremely useful.

By pioneering one of the first generative AI solutions in the education space, this edtech company secured a critical first-mover advantage. The rapid six-month development from hackathon concept to commercial product with 95% accuracy demonstrates the power of agile innovation. As the solution expands globally, it positions the company as an AI leader in education while creating a foundation for future AI-powered learning experiences that will continue transforming how students engage with course materials.