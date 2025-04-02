Gen AI MVPs to address the core business

In addition to the platform, we developed several gen AI use cases for the company to release as minimum viable products (MVPs) and gauge market acceptance. The MVPs address the company’s core business of education.

The first was a math tutor bot. The client had emphasized that, rather than solving problems, the math bot’s objective was to guide students through the steps involved in arriving at a solution and thus gain a deeper understanding of the subject. Students enrolled in an algebra class, for example, could use the bot to better understand how to solve equations.

Our team brought that vision to life with a bot that serves as a conversational assistant for students, providing personalized guidance and 24x7 support. The client integrated the math tutor bot into an existing product, and it was piloted with 5,000 students.

In addition, we created a bot to summarize content for students. Learners can interact with the student assistant bot to gain a deeper understanding of content. The bot also generates complementary short form content such as flashcards and study guides.

For instructors, we created an innovative bot that automates course preparation and quiz generation. The instructor assistant bot evaluates whether a textbook’s content aligns with the course syllabus, and it enables instructors to generate quizzes based on the content.

Gen AI’s ability to amplify human potential across the business

In addition to applying gen AI to the client’s core business, we demonstrated the technology’s flexibility across all business functions with a pilot for human resources. In just four weeks, we implemented AI agents to tackle one of the HR team’s most time-consuming tasks: resume review and interview questions. The agents created automated resume analysis and generation of interview questions, allowing the 50-person staff to accomplish in just 200 hours what had typically taken them 1,000 hours annually—an 80-percent increase in efficiency.

The gen AI-powered solutions and rapid prototyping helped drive business value for the company, enhancing customer satisfaction and positioning the company as a leader in the edtech industry.