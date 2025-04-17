Are you ready for Education 5.0?



Three key considerations

As they start building Education 5.0 capabilities into product strategies and roadmaps, here are three considerations for edtech leaders to keep in mind:

1. Incremental improvement, or overhaul?

Because a key aspect of Education 5.0 is its wholesale reimagining of the relationship between technology and learning, it’s critical for edtech companies to assess in advance how it will impact their infrastructure and organization. Will Education 5.0 require incremental improvements or a dramatic shift that could render existing frameworks obsolete? A structured readiness assessment can help provide those answers. The exercise can identify necessary changes at the learner, product and organization levels. Just as importantly, it helps companies start planning for Education 5.0’s impact on their business processes, from product development to implementation to rollout.

Even for edtech companies already adapting to Education 5.0, a readiness assessment can sharpen strategy by helping them explore how different trends might unfold—and what each scenario could mean for their business in the years ahead. For example, the assessment can determine their preparedness to offer the kind of hyper-personalized instruction we saw in the algebra-class example. This kind of tailored learning can help counter enrollment challenges in the education sector, driven by rising student debt and waning confidence in higher education. And it offers a win-win: Students get better experiences, and personalized study paths that align to their preferences and goals, while institutions and publishers see stronger engagement and improved retention.

Before hyper-personalized learning can become a reality, though, providers need to assess how ready their systems are to implement and manage Education 5.0 capabilities like AI, IoT and AR/VR. This is another reason why a formal readiness assessment is essential.

2. New benchmarks

Edtech companies have long relied on key performance indicators such as customer acquisition cost (CAC), customer lifetime value (CLV) and user engagement. But as they invest in Education 5.0, it’s critical to assess whether these metrics are still the right ones—and, if not, to identify better alternatives. New, more useful metrics might include student retention rates, enrollment growth, reduced dropout rates and improvements in student and teacher experience.

Any readiness assessment should focus on defining and aligning around these outcomes. Education 5.0 lets education providers define their own benchmarks and measure the effectiveness of change through comparison. Having the right KPIs encourages an agile, flexible approach to product development—one that meets the evolving expectations of learners, teachers, publishers and institutions, and improves learning outcomes.

3. Agentic AI as the engine of change

Agentic AI is fast emerging as a major force in Education 5.0—one that promises to improve efficiency, enhance stakeholder experience and drive better learning outcomes. We’re currently running workshops and proofs of concept with several leading e-tech companies to explore and move toward more personalized human-led digital learning using agentic AI.

These AI-powered agents are incredibly adaptable. They can serve instructors by creating tutorials, reviewing student work for missed assignments or measuring learning outcomes for specific courses. Within the context of Education 5.0, agentic AI can enable learning that is autonomous, interactive and responsive, adapting in real-time to each student’s learning style, strengths and weaknesses. An agent might, for example, adjust the difficulty level of math problems on the fly based on a review of that student's past performance.

Momentum is building fast. The global education AI market—valued at $3.6 billion in 2023—is projected to soar to $73.7 billion by 2033. And according to research from Microsoft, 47% of educational institutions worldwide are expected to soon be using AI-driven tools in classrooms every day. The stage is set for agentic AI to become the centerpiece of the next generation of learning.

Ready or not, Education 5.0 is moving to the forefront of learning. The question isn’t if it will reshape the edtech landscape, but when, and the time to prepare is now.

