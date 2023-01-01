A global financial services company—with a service set that includes audit and assurance, tax and consulting, cybersecurity and privacy, human resources, deals and forensics—needed an innovative way to streamline workflows and automate error-prone manual tasks without a sizable and costly overhaul of its IT infrastructure. The company turned to Cognizant Softvision for a technology solution to serve its network of more than 236,000 people in 158 countries.

Our approach

Cognizant Softvision gathered a cross-functional team of IT and business stakeholders to determine which of the financial services company’s key workflows to automate. We worked with the client to develop a robotic process automation (RPA) solution to reduce quality and risk management efforts for repetitive, error-prone tasks.

Deploying our “Virtual Pods”—teams of remote, globally distributed multidisciplinary experts—kept the project moving, uninterrupted, even as the COVID-19 crisis began disrupting business worldwide.

To ensure a cohesive and unified engineered platform, as well as a seamless transition upon rollout, our product and design teams upheld the same key performance indicators throughout the project: velocity, quality, product impact and autonomy.