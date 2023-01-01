Skip to main content Skip to footer
Case study

The challenge

A global financial services company—with a service set that includes audit and assurance, tax and consulting, cybersecurity and privacy, human resources, deals and forensics—needed an innovative way to streamline workflows and automate error-prone manual tasks without a sizable and costly overhaul of its IT infrastructure. The company turned to Cognizant Softvision for a technology solution to serve its network of more than 236,000 people in 158 countries.

Our approach

Cognizant Softvision gathered a cross-functional team of IT and business stakeholders to determine which of the financial services company’s key workflows to automate. We worked with the client to develop a robotic process automation (RPA) solution to reduce quality and risk management efforts for repetitive, error-prone tasks.

Deploying our “Virtual Pods”—teams of remote, globally distributed multidisciplinary experts—kept the project moving, uninterrupted, even as the COVID-19 crisis began disrupting business worldwide.

To ensure a cohesive and unified engineered platform, as well as a seamless transition upon rollout, our product and design teams upheld the same key performance indicators throughout the project: velocity, quality, product impact and autonomy.

Virtual teams create a robotic solution

Leveraging our remote Virtual Pods amid social distancing requirements enabled us to create a bot for our client that automatically exchanges data from multiple systems three times a day. A single RPA bot can complete the tasks of one or more employees, and for repetitive tasks, we have eliminated quality and risk management efforts entirely.

100,000

hours saved over the next year

$8 million

annual cost savings

90

days start to finish