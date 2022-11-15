BYOD (Bring Your Own Device)

What is BYOD?
BYOD, or bring your own device, refers to the practice of allowing the employees of an organization to use their own personal computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones and other devices in the workplace for work-related activities. It can also be referred to as BYOT, or bring your own technology.
What are the business benefits of BYOD?
Among the multiple business benefits of BYOD are:
- Productivity. The familiarity and comfort employees have with their own devices and the flexibility of working outside the office combine to increase employee productivity.
- Morale. Avoiding the learning curve of company-provided hardware, software and operating systems increases employee happiness and satisfaction.
- Cost savings. Organizations can save on the cost of purchasing/leasing, servicing and supporting equipment by allowing employees to use their own hardware.