Getting started: Our four-step approach
Cognizant builds enterprise-level digital workplace solutions that enable remote collaboration. We can help you scale broadly across teams—and deeply into projects—while integrating the technology, security and governance you need for success. Our proven four-step approach is designed to help you reshape company culture, manage change, train your workforce and make a smoother transition to virtual work.
Build the foundation
We’ll review your technology environment and organizational culture to identify critical resources or technology gaps that need to be addressed. We’ll also help you prepare your workforce and set the stage for a secure, successful transition.
Deploy with consistency
We look at all your existing tools and recommend new solutions if needed. Our infrastructure, collaboration and change adoption experts deploy the right tools, including governance and AI-enabled bots to get you up and running.
Enable the organization
We start with leadership communications training, along with virtual meeting support. Enablement continues with customized training experiences, collaboration tools, change adoption and cultural transformation plans to help employees stay productive and adapt to new digital working environments.
Embed resilience
After installing software, creating plans and training employees, our Virtual Workplace transformation team will work with you to evolve your culture to be more resilient over the long term.
Our partners
Cognizant’s strategic alliances with the world's leading technology companies provide you with an ecosystem of options based on dominant enterprise platforms. These partnerships demonstrate our commitment to helping you simplify, modernize and secure your customer engagements across physical and digital channels.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.