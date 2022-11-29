Skip to main content Skip to footer
Virtual Workplace
Contact

Work anywhere, deliver everywhere

Be virtual. Be secure. Be resilient.
It goes without saying that the way we work will never be the same again. For business and IT leaders, the challenge ahead is to find ways to achieve real enterprise resilience to moving forward. 
To meet this challenge, Cognizant’s Virtual Workplace solution elevates the employee experience and boosts productivity, securely and from anywhere.
Imagine that your teams are productive and engaged, regardless of work location. Imagine they can securely connect to each other, and access the right information and resources whenever they’re needed.
Here's how we make it happen.

Helps companies design and build employee experiences that increase engagement and team collaboration by simplifying the way work is done, wherever it’s done. Includes employee experience design, enterprise collaboration and user experience analytics.

Learn more

Delivers exceptional customer service from anywhere with business messaging, calling, video meetings and file sharing. Includes enterprise content, unified communications, digital contact center, employee experience and business productivity solutions.

Learn more

Delivers exceptional customer service from anywhere with business messaging, calling, video meetings and file sharing. Includes enterprise content, unified communications, digital contact center, employee experience and business productivity solutions.

Learn more

Guides enterprises through each step of helping employees adapt to new ways of working. Our workforce transformation expertise helps employees become more productive and collaborative as they deliver value to your customers. 

Getting started: Our four-step approach

Cognizant builds enterprise-level digital workplace solutions that enable remote collaboration. We can help you scale broadly across teams—and deeply into projects—while integrating the technology, security and governance you need for success. Our proven four-step approach is designed to help you reshape company culture, manage change, train your workforce and make a smoother transition to virtual work.

Build the foundation

We’ll review your technology environment and organizational culture to identify critical resources or technology gaps that need to be addressed. We’ll also help you prepare your workforce and set the stage for a secure, successful transition.

Deploy with consistency

We look at all your existing tools and recommend new solutions if needed. Our infrastructure, collaboration and change adoption experts deploy the right tools, including governance and AI-enabled bots to get you up and running.

Enable the organization

We start with leadership communications training, along with virtual meeting support. Enablement continues with customized training experiences, collaboration tools, change adoption and cultural transformation plans to help employees stay productive and adapt to new digital working environments.

Embed resilience

After installing software, creating plans and training employees, our Virtual Workplace transformation team will work with you to evolve your culture to be more resilient over the long term. 

Related thinking

We worked remote: Now what?
We worked remote: Now what?

Remote work will remain the rule rather than the exception for many. Organizations must ensure that remote employees feel as comfortable and productive working virtually as they would be if they were onsite in the office.

Learn more
Managing your new virtual teams well
Managing your new virtual teams well

Many organizations suddenly have hundreds or thousands of employees working from home. Apply lessons learned from remote working veterans to keep teams focused and productive.

Learn more
Reinforcing productivity in the age of remote work
Reinforcing productivity in the age of remote work

Businesses are learning—often the hard way—that customers demand a high-quality experience no matter where support agents are located.

Learn more
VIDEO
How to build today’s digital workplace

Employees today are accessing knowledge differently and require more personalized, relevant experiences while interacting seamlessly with remote colleagues.

80%


adoption of Microsoft Teams by a leading media organization using Cognizant's governance, adoption and training solution

23%


productivity gain by a leading healthcare firm within just a few weeks of introducing Microsoft Teams

20%


increase in IT efficiency and upto 40% increase in intelligent automation gained by adding governance tools for a leading retailer

60%


increase in user satisfaction by implementing an AI-powered virtual assistant for an energy provider

Our partners

Cognizant’s strategic alliances with the world's leading technology companies provide you with an ecosystem of options based on dominant enterprise platforms. These partnerships demonstrate our commitment to helping you simplify, modernize and secure your customer engagements across physical and digital channels.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.