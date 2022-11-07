The challenge
SelectHealth was planning a transition to Medicare Advantage enrollment to serve the community in a better and more efficient way. Although the move was strategically sound, without an upgrade to its existing enrollment and financial solutions, the transition would be difficult, costly and inefficient. The company also wanted a long-term solution that would help it meet Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services compliance standards. Because the company had prior experience with Cognizant TriZetto® Healthcare Products, SelectHealth opted to go with the TriZetto Enrollment Administration Manager (EAM) solution.