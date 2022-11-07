Our approach

Cognizant helped SelectHealth merge Medicare Advantage with its existing business lines. This helped create efficiencies by unifying certain tasks. For example, nightly cash postings and running statements could be combined and a single vendor could be used to print statements. “Our previous solution wasn’t very efficient and wasn’t calculating correctly,” said Tracy Worsley, AR Premium Billing Operations Manager at SelectHealth.

While developing the TriZetto EAM solution, SelectHealth also considered a TriZetto Financial Reconciliation Manager (FRM) module that would piggyback on the EAM solution. “Cognizant’s FRM module was much more robust—that was a big plus for us,” Worsley said.