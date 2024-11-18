Skip to main content Skip to footer
World Economic Forum annual meeting 2025

Go beyond AI’s table stakes

As strategic partner to the World Economic Forum, Cognizant will contribute insight and expertise to the dialogue at Davos 2025 under the theme Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.

It's undeniable: AI is opening new ways of seeing and experiencing the world, along with new levels of expectation—for swift and personalized medical treatment, for engaging retail experiences, for seamless access to government services, and for reassurance on transparency and trust.

To meet the rising expectations of customers, employees and wider society, organizations must go beyond. Beyond the usual. Beyond the expected. To transform the raw power of AI into enterprise-grade solutions that delight people—and achieve returns at scale.

Solutions and initiatives

Our 360-degree approach to responsible AI helps us tap its startling power and collaboratively chart next steps, for our clients and our communities.

Cognizant Neuro® AI platform

Neuro AI enables innovation and growth: Business processes, IT operations, cybersecurity, edge computing and multiagent orchestration.

AI Research Lab

We’re bridging science and the pragmatic application of AI, to foster a productive and innovative future for businesses—and society.

Training one million to effectively use AI

Through Synapse, our groundbreaking training initiative, we’re building the workforce of tomorrow—and helping professionals embrace it.

Shaping the AI-enabled future

Our AI principles are designed to foster trust and respect for people and the environment throughout the entire AI lifecycle.

Young male with virtual reality headset on which three of his colleagues looks at monitor.

Latest thinking

Our leaders’ perspectives on the opportunity with AI to improve the lives of individuals, communities and wider society.

How AI can help organizations get ahead, stay ahead

Cognizant leaders weigh in on AI and reskilling, ethics, societal effects, and lifelong learning for a generation that will live past 100. 

Security, efficiency, and power

By applying AI to network infrastructure, telcos can find the high-impact ROI they’re looking for across the network lifecycle.

Generative AI: Society’s new equalizer

As gen AI moves into the mainstream, this powerful technology could distribute productivity gains across social sectors and act as a balance wheel for society.

Driving sustainable—and profitable—manufacturing with AI

Using AI, manufacturers can identify operational changes that lead to tangible gains in both sustainability and business growth.

Our leaders at Davos

Ravi Kumar S

Chief Executive Officer

Surya Gummadi

Executive Vice President and President, Cognizant Americas

Jane Livesey

Head of Cognizant Asia Pacific and Japan

Manoj Mehta

Head of Cognizant Europe, Middle East and Africa

Jatin Dalal

Chief Financial Officer

Visit us in Davos

Cognizant’s chalet at the World Economic Forum is located at Promenade 68 between Merantix and the Central Sporthotel. 

