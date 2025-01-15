Turning the age of AI into the ‘Digital Enlightenment'

As we enter a new era defined by generative AI, it is essential to reflect on how this technological revolution mirrors previous historical shifts, namely the Enlightenment in the 17th century. The principles of Enlightenment, which emphasized individualism and reason over tradition and authority, have never been more applicable.

With generative AI, the accumulation of endless data to fuel large language models (LLMs) poses a risk to every human’s right to own and control their personal information—the notion that we all have the right to protect, share and profit from this data as much or as little as we choose. Data-fed algorithms already define our next moves: Brands push ads our way when they note our proximity, and we passively allow media giants to decide how we want to be entertained.

These invisible and ever strengthening forces make it time for a digitally focused Enlightenment: codifying the concept that we as individuals have sovereignty over ourselves, and that we have the choice to reclaim the data that defines our digital selves.

Maintaining sovereignty over our digital selves

As AI technology spreads, we will want more control over the data that feeds the algorithms. In our recent global study on gen AI adoption, we surveyed 2,200 business executives across 23 countries and 15 industries about their generative AI strategies. We found that data privacy and security are two key factors significantly inhibiting gen AI adoption. If we don’t take charge, we risk being pulled into a vortex where our choices, behaviors, preferences and experiences are manipulated in ways we don’t know or understand.



We also risk catastrophic privacy breaches if we don’t understand how our data can be used for or against us. This includes not just the words we speak, the text we type and the photos we take, but even participating in a meeting or showing our face in public.



Businesses have a role to play in this transition. Today’s consumers reward brands and employers whose societal values align with their own. Tomorrow’s consumers will reward companies that offer them privacy when they want it and will compensate them fairly when they do share their personal information.

Becoming ‘digitally enlightened’



As anybody who’s ever walked into a shopping center can attest, we have long traded our attention and personal information for convenience and special offers. However, as we become more aware of the potential consequences that this convenience brings, we essentially become more “digitally enlightened.”



The stakes are increasing: the coming age will bring widespread adoption of new data-intensive AI. Despite consumer unease about the ethics and security of such technology, its allure is powerful. When we succumb to algorithmic recommendations and engage with platforms mindlessly, we may lose any sense of how to create our own experience.

There are four measures businesses can take to encourage digital enlightenment among consumers, customers and citizens:

Enabling self-sovereign identities on blockchain/distributed technology



Self-sovereign identities on blockchains are game-changers. Under this model, individuals have full control over their identity data. Unlike traditional identity systems, where the information is managed by a centralized authority (like a government or corporate entity), self-sovereign identities allow users to own, manage and share their identity information directly. When we can control our digital identities without intermediaries, we can become custodians of our own data.



Incorporating user-centric privacy controls



Tamper-proof ledgers and granular permissions are paving the way for a privacy-first future in which personal information is a fundamental digital right. This shift also empowers people to selectively monetize their data on their own terms, setting the stage for user-centric data economies that prioritize individual agency and value. The “file over app” philosophy, which advocates for digital files that are easily read and always under the user’s control, is a step in the right direction.



Apple’s App Tracking Transparency, which requires iOS apps to gain users’ permission before tracking them across other apps, is a good example of a brand building loyalty by respecting consumers’ right to privacy. Such sensible measures make it easier to change default settings and even default to the highest level of privacy available.



Taking a transparent approach to AI governance



As AI’s influence grows, decentralizing its governance is crucial. There is a role for central governments; the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act has served as a strong model for other regions. But community audits, algorithmic transparency and federated learning (a machine learning technique that trains models using data from multiple devices without sending the data to a central server) ensure accountability and alignment with social values.



This decentralized approach will encourage trust in AI’s development and deployment. By prioritizing transparency, accountability and inclusive governance, we can create an AI ecosystem that upholds ethics and serves the collective interest.



Taking a non-algorithmic approach to personalization



Algorithms are essential for personalization, but when they go too far, they can alienate and dehumanize. In the future, businesses should work directly with consumers to provide true personalization, rather than relying on algorithms alone.



Key steps toward this goal include starting with human-centric design principles to ensure alignment with people’s needs and behaviors; creating an omnichannel experience across all customer touchpoints to ensure consistency; gathering and reacting to as much customer feedback as possible to let consumers know they’re being listened to; and empowering customers to self-personalize their inputs, recommendations and even products.

One of the welcome changes brought on by the rise of the internet is that people can easily communicate their wants, needs and priorities to institutions. This trend will strengthen as consumers come to understand the impact of artificial intelligence on their choices.

Businesses seeking to lead in the age of AI—which could also be dubbed the Digital Enlightenment—should anticipate this shift and proactively evolve their approach to customer data and privacy.