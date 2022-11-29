IAM Services
Offerings
Strengthen identity governance
The rise of human and machine identities brings complex governance challenges. Cognizant’s identity governance and administration (IGA) services enhance your security posture through a continuous, consistent and context-aware approach. Our solutions cover automated provisioning, self-service, delegated admin, role lifecycle management, access certifications, identity orchestration, analytics and IoT/OT device IAM—ensuring secure, scalable identity control.
Adaptive access control
Access sprawl undermines least-privilege security and weakens zero trust posture. Cognizant’s adaptive access control platform helps organizations regain control with modern access management solutions.
We offer enterprise SSO, standards-based federation, RBAC, PBAC, ABAC, password-less authentication, behavioral biometrics, centralized authorization, continuous access evaluation and IoT/OT device access management—ensuring secure, seamless user experiences.
Safeguard privileged access
Privileged accounts are prime targets for cyberattacks. Cognizant's privileged identity and access management (PIM/PAM) services safeguard your most sensitive assets with end-to-end protection. Our offerings include:
- Vaulting and session monitoring
- Zero standing access
- Endpoint privileged management
- Application credential management
- Secure vendor remote access
- Privileged threat analytics
- PAM for IoT/OT
Ensure compliance, reduce risk and protect your organization’s most important assets with intelligent privileged access control.
Balanced security and compliance
Balancing security, user experience and compliance is key to consumer retention. Cognizant's consumer IAM (CIAM) services deliver personalized, secure digital experiences through:
- Social identity integration
- Self-service and progressive profiling
- Privacy, consent and profile management
- Data consolidation and journey orchestration
- Event-driven personalization
- B2B2C support for managed devices
Build trust and improve customer satisfaction by providing hassle-free and secure digital access.
Our partners
Featured work
Take the first step
