Skip to main content Skip to footer

Join the conversation on what's next for global organizations. Explore where business is headed as the pandemic rewrites the future of work. It's time to reset–and forge new ways to connect with customers, employees and supply chains. Meet the challenges ahead with "The Work Ahead" as your guide.

MACHINES POWER THE WORK AHEAD

Technologies at work

AI truly means action and insight

Explore how C-level executives around the world are using AI to power their business and ensure success in the future of work.

Read more
battleground-report-true-meaning-of-ai-new
Intelligent automation drives scale

Post-COVID, businesses are using intelligent automation to anticipate and drive change, reducing supply chain woes.

Read more
the-work-ahead-in-intelligent-automation-coping-with-complexity-in-a-post-pandemic-world
AN INDUSTRY VIEW

How verticals will work

BANKING

Moving beyond digital banking to deliver personalized financial wellness

Read more

EDUCATION

Repaving the road for the employees of tomorrow

Read more

HEALTHCARE PAYERS

The pandemic brings an improved digital experience for healthcare payers

Read more

HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS

The pandemic clarifies the digital agenda for healthcare providers

Read more

INSURANCE

Key levers that will enable the work ahead for insurers. Watch video

Read more

LIFE SCIENCES

Life sciences businesses accelerate their digital-first journey

Read more

MANUFACTURING

Fulfilling the agility mandate

Read more

MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

Post-pandemic drives bolder moves in competition and investments in digital

Read more

RETAIL

Retailers can reap rewards by blending physical and digital CX. Watch video

Read more

TRANSPORTATION

Delivering on the digital-physical value chain

Read more

UTILITIES

Digital-first: The key to unlocking future growth

Read more
INFORMATION GRAPHICS

A numerical assessment

Retail uses digital to redefine commerce and work
Retail uses digital to redefine commerce and work
Read more
Insurers' quest for digital dominance is reshaping the industry
Insurers' quest for digital dominance is reshaping the industry
Read more
Life sciences companies tap into digital technologies to transform work
Life sciences companies tap into digital technologies to transform work
Read more
Healthcare providers embrace the future with a digital agenda
Healthcare providers embrace the future with a digital agenda
Read more
COVID-19 accelerates the pace of digital change across the Americas
COVID-19 accelerates the pace of digital change across the Americas
Read more
European businesses re-invent themselves for post-pandemic digital future
European businesses re-invent themselves for post-pandemic digital future
Read more
Businesses in APAC & the Middle East emerge stronger post-pandemic
Businesses in APAC & the Middle East emerge stronger post-pandemic
Read more
Embrace the post-pandemic, hypercompetitive digital future of work
Embrace the post-pandemic, hypercompetitive digital future of work
Read more
Takeaways to reset the workforce and develop a future-forward script
Takeaways to reset the workforce and develop a future-forward script
Read more
How payers are charting their digital future to spur innovation
How payers are charting their digital future to spur innovation
Read more
Reinventing higher education for the modern era
Reinventing higher education for the modern era
Read more
Charting banks’ digital path to deliver financial wellness
Charting banks’ digital path to deliver financial wellness
Read more
Manufacturers up the ante on digital
Manufacturers up the ante on digital
Read more
How utilities are charging up digital
How utilities are charging up digital
Read more
Media and entertainment delivers on digital
Media and entertainment delivers on digital
Read more
How IoT fuels digital momentum across industries
How IoT fuels digital momentum across industries
Read more
Transportation & logistics can optimize the value chain with digital
Transportation & logistics can optimize the value chain with digital
Read more
Digital from first to last

As enterprises around the world plan for a post-pandemic environment, one thing is clear: Digital competency is the primary competency for the workforce ahead.

CHARTING A POST-COVID COURSE

Digital mastery drives modern business

The Work Ahead reveals that while digital is still a work in progress, digital competency is the primary competency that will move businesses into the future.

Read more
A REGIONAL VIEW

How the world will work

Find out why digital technologies and an adaptable workforce will power the work ahead in the U.S. and Canada.

Read more Watch video

Read how Europe’s leaders are embracing the future of work and technology’s defining role.

Read more Watch video

Learn how Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are balancing machine-driven and human-centric work.

Read more Watch video

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.