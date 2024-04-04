A look at four industries, 30 years from now

Thirty years ago, the internet was still in its infancy, and modern technologies such as cloud computing had another decade to go before transforming how data could be stored and harnessed. The pace of change that followed gave rise to technologies like mobile computing, automation and artificial intelligence, which would reshape how entire industries operated—from life sciences and banking and financial services to utilities and retail.

Organizations found themselves with access to expanding pools of data that, with advanced analytics, could be leveraged for better insights on customers, improved customer experience and faster time to market for products and services, as well as automated processes that could drive profound operational efficiencies.

As Cognizant celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, we’re also celebrating 30 years of service to our customers, helping them manage and transform the core infrastructure that powers the world's economies. In this blog, leaders across Cognizant's life sciences, banking and financial services, utilities, and retail industries reflect on what has defined industry transformation over the past three decades and what advancements will shape it in the decades to come.