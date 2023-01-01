In a bid to reduce both capital and operational expenses, a U.S. financial services provider wanted to upgrade its outdated legacy contact center. The bank wanted to add next-generation digital capabilities and significantly enhance customer experience (CX) across its 400 branches. The bank approached Cognizant for guidance on modernizing its contact center’s IT infrastructure to enable multiple digital channels and evolve into a bank of the future.

Our approach

After a thorough analysis of the bank’s existing contact center, we shared our point of view on cloud solutions and recommended AWS Connect as one of the options best-suited to the bank’s needs. We developed a detailed proof of concept modeled to the client requirements that demonstrated the effectiveness of an AWS-powered contact center platform. We shared our point of view on cloud solutions, recommended AWS Connect and developed a solid proof of concept (POC).

Cognizant’s solution enables an omnichannel experience for customers through consistent self-service options, proactive self-service support and seamless transitions across channels while also preserving content. It maximizes automation to enhance agent productivity. The modernized contact center platform also includes Cognizant Intelligent Interactions, Amazon Lex and voice biometrics.

Cognizant worked with the bank to develop a clear IT and cloud migration strategy closely aligned with its overall business goals. This included creating an IT operating model, evaluating cloud platforms and tools, reviewing third-party best-in-class products and developing a POC. Cognizant also used deployment accelerators such as speech enablement, virtual workstations and a few other aspects to speed-up implementation timeline.