Skip to main content Skip to footer
Case study

The challenge

In a bid to reduce both capital and operational expenses, a U.S. financial services provider wanted to upgrade its outdated legacy contact center. The bank wanted to add next-generation digital capabilities and significantly enhance customer experience (CX) across its 400 branches. The bank approached Cognizant for guidance on modernizing its contact center’s IT infrastructure to enable multiple digital channels and evolve into a bank of the future.

Our approach

After a thorough analysis of the bank’s existing contact center, we shared our point of view on cloud solutions and recommended AWS Connect as one of the options best-suited to the bank’s needs. We developed a detailed proof of concept modeled to the client requirements that demonstrated the effectiveness of an AWS-powered contact center platform. We shared our point of view on cloud solutions, recommended AWS Connect and developed a solid proof of concept (POC). 

Cognizant’s solution enables an omnichannel experience for customers through consistent self-service options, proactive self-service support and seamless transitions across channels while also preserving content. It maximizes automation to enhance agent productivity. The modernized contact center platform also includes Cognizant Intelligent Interactions, Amazon Lex and voice biometrics.

Cognizant worked with the bank to develop a clear IT and cloud migration strategy closely aligned with its overall business goals. This included creating an IT operating model, evaluating cloud platforms and tools, reviewing third-party best-in-class products and developing a POC. Cognizant also used deployment accelerators such as speech enablement, virtual workstations and a few other aspects to speed-up implementation timeline.

End-to-end cloud-based contact center modernization strategy

Migrating the contact center’s infrastructure to the cloud and integrating leading third-party security offerings have helped the bank achieve operational efficiencies. Now, the bank is able to develop new features to support members and has the assurance that its security and compliance requirements are met. Speech enablement and virtual workstation provisioning helped Cognizant reduce the bank’s overall implementation timeline by 15%.

40%

decrease in agent headcount with digital self-service enablement

25%

reduction in total cost of ownership with pay-as-you-go pricing

15%

increase in self-service containment rate

15%

decrease in bank’s overall implementation timeline