Unleashing product innovation: a playbook for product companies

5) Green mindsets are giving way to the green imperative.

When it comes to sustainability, most people think about consumer products, agriculture, shipping and construction.

But hardware, software and platform businesses are increasingly in the spotlight as well, amid fast-changing environmental regulations and intensifying awareness about sustainability among consumers.

Rather than retrofitting sustainability after the fact, an ethos of sustainability needs to be embedded into product ideation, design and production at the get-go.

The fact is, from semiconductors to smart appliances, hardware manufacturers consume significant energy and natural resources and contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. And in software, pressure is on to design software that’s not just functional but also “green.”

This is why hardware and software businesses need to make sustainability a "now" thing—not a "later" thing.

In the hardware industry, product businesses are exploring a variety of sustainable manufacturing techniques. These include designing for longevity with durable materials or modular components. Product businesses are also exploring eco-design principles that emphasize energy efficiency. Recycled and responsibly sourced materials are another focal point, as is reducing waste in production processes and promoting circularity principles such as product refurbishing and reuse.

In software, the focus is shifting toward reducing the environmental footprint of data centers, which consume vast amounts of energy. As the Green Software Foundation puts it, creating green software means reducing the negative impacts of software on our climate by reducing the carbon emissions that software is responsible for emitting. This means being attentive to three aspects of software development: energy efficiency, hardware efficiency and carbon awareness.

Product engineers can do this by paying attention to things like code efficiency, the number of lines in their programs, cloud features like auto-scaling and their data storage and retention policies. In the end, simply writing “elegant” software that is efficient and effective is good for the environment. Other factors—such as energy supply to the facility (ie, how much of it comes from sustainable sources) and physical distance from the data center—also come into play.

By adopting green practices, companies not only contribute to environmental preservation but also appeal to environmentally conscious consumers, enhancing brand reputation and customer loyalty.

