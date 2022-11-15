What is innovation product design?

Innovation product design is the process of applying design thinking to understand end users’ expectations throughout their journey — then applying technology in new ways to alter expectations and improve that journey.

What are the business benefits of innovation product design?

The primary benefit of innovation product design is turning nebulous innovation goals into product reality. It enables a business to examine an existing user experience, understand key points where improvement through technology can be applied, and design new ideas that meet or improve user expectations and optimize the user experience. In short, it’s where design meets engineering to build smarter innovation roadmaps.